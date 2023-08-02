Warrington Wolves reportedly interview ex-NRL boss ahead of potential Super League move

WARRINGTON WOLVES have reportedly interviewed a former NRL head coach ahead of a potential move to Super League.

That’s according to the Daily Telegraph which has claimed that ex-St Helens and Gold Coast Titans boss Justin Holbrook was interviewed by Warrington last night in a bid to lure the Australian back to Super League.

Holbrook’s manager, Chris Orr, told the Daily Telegraph: “Justin has numerous options and will make a decision on his future very shortly with NRL and Super League both options,” he said.

“The simple question for Justin is what role does he want to play in rugby league moving forward. Does he join a club as an assistant and help the head coach drive culture and success, or does he look for his own ship to steer, which may be overseas?”

Saints fans will remember Holbrook well, with the 47-year-old steering the Merseyside club to Grand Final glory in 2019.