Hull FC succumb to heavy defeat against Catalans Dragons to burst unbeaten bubble

CATALANS DRAGONS demolished Hull FC in the south of France in an emphatic show of power, pace and skill to hand the Black and Whites their first defeat of the 2023 Super League season.
Adam Keighran got the scoreboard ticking over with a penalty early on with the Dragons piling on the pressure.
It took the hosts until midway through the first-half to register the first try through Tom Johnstone off a great Keighran pass. Keighran converted for an 8-0 lead.
Paul Seguier was the next to crash over for Catalans just two minutes later with Keighran once more slotting over the conversion to make it 14-0.
Down 14-0 at the break and Hull had to score first in the second-half. However, it was the Dragons that extended their lead just three minutes in, Mickael Goudemand grabbing a four-pointer. Keighran converted to make it 20-0.
Siosiua Taukeiaho was the next on the scoresheet as Keighran converted to send Catalans into a 26-0 lead.
Keighran himself got in on the act with a converted try as the hour approached off a great Tiaki Chan pass.
Hull finally got on the board with five minutes to go when Andre Savelio crossed. Jake Clifford converted, but there was still time for one more try when Benjamin Garcia went over on the hooter.
Keighran converted to round off the scoring at 38-6.
Catalans Dragons
Arthur Mourgue
Tom Davies
Adam Keighran
Arthur Romano
Tom Johnstone
Tyrone May
Cesar Rouge
Romain Navarrete
Micky McIlorum
Julian Bousquet
Paul Seguier
Mike McMeeken
Ben Garcia
Substitutes
Mickael Goudemand
Tiaki Chan
Siosiua Taukeiaho
Jordan Dezaria
Tries: Johnstone, Seguier, Goudemand, Taukeiaho, Keighran, Garcia
Goals: Keighran 7/8
Hull FC
Tex Hoy
Adam Swift
Liam Sutcliffe
Cam Scott
Darnell McIntosh
Ben McNamara
Jake Clifford
Kane Evans
Brad Dwyer
Chris Satae
Josh Griffin
Jordan Lane
Brad Fash
Substitutes
Ligi Sao
Andre Savelio
Joe Lovodua
Jack Brown
Tries: Savelio
Goals: Clifford 1/1