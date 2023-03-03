Hull FC succumb to heavy defeat against Catalans Dragons to burst unbeaten bubble

CATALANS DRAGONS demolished Hull FC in the south of France in an emphatic show of power, pace and skill to hand the Black and Whites their first defeat of the 2023 Super League season.

Adam Keighran got the scoreboard ticking over with a penalty early on with the Dragons piling on the pressure.

It took the hosts until midway through the first-half to register the first try through Tom Johnstone off a great Keighran pass. Keighran converted for an 8-0 lead.

Paul Seguier was the next to crash over for Catalans just two minutes later with Keighran once more slotting over the conversion to make it 14-0.

Down 14-0 at the break and Hull had to score first in the second-half. However, it was the Dragons that extended their lead just three minutes in, Mickael Goudemand grabbing a four-pointer. Keighran converted to make it 20-0.

Siosiua Taukeiaho was the next on the scoresheet as Keighran converted to send Catalans into a 26-0 lead.

Keighran himself got in on the act with a converted try as the hour approached off a great Tiaki Chan pass.

Hull finally got on the board with five minutes to go when Andre Savelio crossed. Jake Clifford converted, but there was still time for one more try when Benjamin Garcia went over on the hooter.

Keighran converted to round off the scoring at 38-6.

Catalans Dragons

Arthur Mourgue

Tom Davies

Adam Keighran

Arthur Romano

Tom Johnstone

Tyrone May

Cesar Rouge

Romain Navarrete

Micky McIlorum

Julian Bousquet

Paul Seguier

Mike McMeeken

Ben Garcia

Substitutes

Mickael Goudemand

Tiaki Chan

Siosiua Taukeiaho

Jordan Dezaria

Tries: Johnstone, Seguier, Goudemand, Taukeiaho, Keighran, Garcia

Goals: Keighran 7/8

Hull FC

Tex Hoy

Adam Swift

Liam Sutcliffe

Cam Scott

Darnell McIntosh

Ben McNamara

Jake Clifford

Kane Evans

Brad Dwyer

Chris Satae

Josh Griffin

Jordan Lane

Brad Fash

Substitutes

Ligi Sao

Andre Savelio

Joe Lovodua

Jack Brown

Tries: Savelio

Goals: Clifford 1/1