Huddersfield Giants nil Wakefield Trinity as Mark Applegarth’s side slip to three defeats in a row

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS consigned Wakefield Trinity to a third straight defeat with a professional
It was nip and tuck for the opening quarter with mistakes aplenty on both sides but, credit to Wakefield, their defence stood resolute and forced errors aplenty from the visitors.
Even with the likes of Theo Fages and Will Pryce pulling the strings, the Giants just couldn’t make their territory and possession count as the sides went into the break with a remarkable 0-0 scoreline.
Tui Lolohea slotted over a penalty two minutes into the second-half following a late hit on Theo Fages as the Giants led 2-0.
Huddersfield kept coming after being repelled by strong Trinity defence and, after a superb last-tackle play, Joe Greenwood crashed over next to the posts. Lolohea converted for an 8-0 lead.
Wakefield just had no answer and with stern Huddersfield defence, they were kept scoreless for the entire 80 minutes.
Wakefield Trinity
15 Liam Kay
18 Lee Kershaw
21 Samisoni Langi
2 Jorge Taufua
23 Lewis Murphy
6 Lee Gaskell
7 Mason Lino
10 Jai Whitbread
9 Liam Hood
17 Renouf Atoni
13 Jay Pitts
11 Matty Ashurst (C)
14 Jordy Crowther
Substitutes
8 Eddie Battye
19 Kevin Proctor
20 Morgan Smith
25 Sam Eseh
Huddersfield Giants
6 Tui Lolohea
2 Jermaine McGillvary
3 Esan Marsters
5 Jake Bibby (D)
21 Leroy Cudjoe
32 Will Pryce
7 Theo Fages
8 Chris Hill (C)
9 Nathan Peats
20 Oliver Wilson
12 Chris McQueen
11 Josh Jones
13 Luke Yates
Substitutes
10 Joe Greenwood
14 Ashton Golding
15 Matty English
17 Owen Trout
Tries: Greenwood
Goals: Lolohea 2/2