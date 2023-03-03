Huddersfield Giants nil Wakefield Trinity as Mark Applegarth’s side slip to three defeats in a row

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS consigned Wakefield Trinity to a third straight defeat with a professional

It was nip and tuck for the opening quarter with mistakes aplenty on both sides but, credit to Wakefield, their defence stood resolute and forced errors aplenty from the visitors.

Even with the likes of Theo Fages and Will Pryce pulling the strings, the Giants just couldn’t make their territory and possession count as the sides went into the break with a remarkable 0-0 scoreline.

Tui Lolohea slotted over a penalty two minutes into the second-half following a late hit on Theo Fages as the Giants led 2-0.

Huddersfield kept coming after being repelled by strong Trinity defence and, after a superb last-tackle play, Joe Greenwood crashed over next to the posts. Lolohea converted for an 8-0 lead.

Wakefield just had no answer and with stern Huddersfield defence, they were kept scoreless for the entire 80 minutes.

Wakefield Trinity

15 Liam Kay

18 Lee Kershaw

21 Samisoni Langi

2 Jorge Taufua

23 Lewis Murphy

6 Lee Gaskell

7 Mason Lino

10 Jai Whitbread

9 Liam Hood

17 Renouf Atoni

13 Jay Pitts

11 Matty Ashurst (C)

14 Jordy Crowther

Substitutes

8 Eddie Battye

19 Kevin Proctor

20 Morgan Smith

25 Sam Eseh

Huddersfield Giants

6 Tui Lolohea

2 Jermaine McGillvary

3 Esan Marsters

5 Jake Bibby (D)

21 Leroy Cudjoe

32 Will Pryce

7 Theo Fages

8 Chris Hill (C)

9 Nathan Peats

20 Oliver Wilson

12 Chris McQueen

11 Josh Jones

13 Luke Yates

Substitutes

10 Joe Greenwood

14 Ashton Golding

15 Matty English

17 Owen Trout

Tries: Greenwood

Goals: Lolohea 2/2