St Helens home sellout for tonight’s Super League fixture against Leeds Rhinos

ST HELENS have sold out of tickets for their Super League clash at home to the Leeds Rhinos tonight.
Following the Merseyside club’s exploits in the World Club Challenge and the 24-6 win over Castleford Tigers in round one of Super League last weekend, the fans have responded in kind by buying every ticket available for the Sky Sports live clash tonight.
There are still tickets available for the East Stand which is the away allocation.
𝗛𝗢𝗠𝗘 𝗦𝗘𝗟𝗟 𝗢𝗨𝗧 ✅
The World Club Champions are coming home to a buzzing Totally Wicked Stadium!
Tickets are still available in the East Stand at the turnstiles👇#COYS | #HistoryInTheMaking
— St.Helens R.F.C. (@Saints1890) March 3, 2023