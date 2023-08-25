Hull FC to make more exciting signings as Tony Smith set for Super League rebuild

HULL FC are set to make more exciting signings as head coach Tony Smith looks set for a big rebuild of his Super League squad for 2024 and beyond.

The likes of Andre Savelio, Adam Swift, Brad Dwyer, Jake Clifford and Chris Satae are all leaving East Yorkshire at the end of the season whilst Herman Ese’ese has been announced as a new signing from The Dolphins with Liam Tindall, Franklin Pele and Jack Ashworth rumoured to be following as Canterbury Bulldogs man Jayden Okunbor signs on the dotted line.

In terms of what Ese’ese can bring, Smith is excited but he also revealed that more signings are set to follow in the pack.

“He’s got a job to do at his present club and our guys have got a job to do pre-Herman, but it was nice to get Herman announced and we’ll look forward to some others down the track,” Smith told BBC Humberside.

“We’re excited about it. I’m not going to put too much pressure on him and it’s a real good buy for us and a great addition I think he’ll be. We’ll let him do the talking on the field over a period of time.

“We’ll welcome him for a really big pre-season and get himself into best physical shape he can be. I’m sure he’ll be successful within Super League but for us as well. I think he’ll be a big force for us next year and we’ll get a few more around him and that’ll help too.”

