Excitement builds as Wales Origin clash approaches

THE North Wales v East Wales Origin fixture, which is taking place on Sunday (27 August) will be played at Eirias Park, Colwyn Bay at midday.

The game will act as a curtain raiser to the Betfred League 1 match between North Wales Crusaders and London Skolars.

North Wales’ 24-man squad is Richard Hillier-Evans*, Sion Jones, Raymond Lear*, Andy McLorie, Iestyn Milburn, Jonny Stokes, Kieran Thomas* (all Conwy Celts), Jake Redmond* (Dewsbury Moor), Mathew East, Billy Forrester, James Jackson, Aidyn Jones, Cameron Long*, Alfie Matthias, Alex Prince (all Flintshire Falcons), Sean Rodden (Hindley), Ryan Griffiths (Leigh East), Will Lynch (Leigh Miners Rangers), Sam Chaloner*, Chris Jones*, Ben Stelmaszek (all Thatto Heath Crusaders), Jake Spedding (Ulverston), Jamie Fozard (West Bank Bears), Jonny Rae (Wrexham Crusaders).

East Wales’ 34-man training squad, which is to be cut back ahead of the games, is Duane Iles, Corey Imperato*, Nathan Tucker (all Cardiff Blue Dragons), Lee Goddard, Dafydd Hellard*, Dean Higgs, Mike Hurley, Shane Kerby*, Matthew Jacobs*, Ben Jones, Diezel Jones, Shane Lee, Craig Lewis, Jamie Marsh, Ben Pinnock, Sam Pridgeon, Ross Price*, Mark Thomas, Adam Watton (all South Wales Jets), Iolo Bloom*, Kian Parlour*, Cody Rees* (all South Wales Saints), Mike Bagnall, Andrew Barlow, Jermarie Chatham, Wes Cunliffe, Kurtis Haile, Jamie Leech*, Ian Manley*, Darrel Moyle, Loukas Paraskeva*, James Raymond*, Max Roberts, Dai Thomas* (all Torfaen Tigers).

• Denotes potential WRL Origin Series debutant