Hull FC vs Leigh Leopards: Team news and injuries as Hull FC lose forward but Liam Sutcliffe returns

HULL FC host Leigh Leopards on Saturday afternoon at the MKM Stadium hoping to get back on the horse.
Tony Smith’s men have lost three games in a row after opening their account for 2023 with two wins. One of those defeats came last week in a 20-12 loss to St Helens.
Leigh also lost last week, going down 38-20 to the Warrington Wolves with both sides sitting with four points in the Super League table.
Team news and injuries
Hull have Carlos Tuimavave and Liam Sutcliffe back in contention, but Jordan Lane has dropped out with a knock.
Oliver Holmes could be back for Leigh as Ben Reynolds returns from suspension.
Hull FC’s 21-man squad
1 Tex Hoy
2 Adam Swift
3 Carlos Tuimavave
4 Liam Sutcliffe
5 Darnell McIntosh
7 Jake Clifford
8 Ligi Sao
9 Danny Houghton
10 Chris Satae
11 Andre Savelio
13 Brad Fash
14 Joe Lovodua
15 Joe Cator
16 Kane Evans
17 Cam Scott
20 Jack Brown
23 Josh Griffin
25 Davy Litten
27 Will Gardiner
30 Scott Taylor
33 Brad Dwyer
Leigh Leopards’ 21-man squad
1 Zak Hardaker
2 Tom Briscoe
3 Ed Chamberlain
4 Ricky Leutele
5 Josh Charnley
6 Joe Mellor
7 Lachlan Lam
8 Tom Amone
9 Edwin Ipape
10 Robbie Mulhern
12 Jack Hughes
13 John Asiata
14 Ben Nakubuwai
15 Ben Reynolds
16 Oliver Holmes
17 Gareth O’Brien
18 Matt Davis
22 Tom Nisbet
24 Kai O’Donnell
27 Ava Seumanufagai
28 Joe Shorrocks