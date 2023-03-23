Hull FC vs Leigh Leopards: Team news and injuries as Hull FC lose forward but Liam Sutcliffe returns

HULL FC host Leigh Leopards on Saturday afternoon at the MKM Stadium hoping to get back on the horse.

Tony Smith’s men have lost three games in a row after opening their account for 2023 with two wins. One of those defeats came last week in a 20-12 loss to St Helens.

Leigh also lost last week, going down 38-20 to the Warrington Wolves with both sides sitting with four points in the Super League table.

Team news and injuries

Hull have Carlos Tuimavave and Liam Sutcliffe back in contention, but Jordan Lane has dropped out with a knock.

Oliver Holmes could be back for Leigh as Ben Reynolds returns from suspension.

Hull FC’s 21-man squad

1 Tex Hoy

2 Adam Swift

3 Carlos Tuimavave

4 Liam Sutcliffe

5 Darnell McIntosh

7 Jake Clifford

8 Ligi Sao

9 Danny Houghton

10 Chris Satae

11 Andre Savelio

13 Brad Fash

14 Joe Lovodua

15 Joe Cator

16 Kane Evans

17 Cam Scott

20 Jack Brown

23 Josh Griffin

25 Davy Litten

27 Will Gardiner

30 Scott Taylor

33 Brad Dwyer

Leigh Leopards’ 21-man squad

1 Zak Hardaker

2 Tom Briscoe

3 Ed Chamberlain

4 Ricky Leutele

5 Josh Charnley

6 Joe Mellor

7 Lachlan Lam

8 Tom Amone

9 Edwin Ipape

10 Robbie Mulhern

12 Jack Hughes

13 John Asiata

14 Ben Nakubuwai

15 Ben Reynolds

16 Oliver Holmes

17 Gareth O’Brien

18 Matt Davis

22 Tom Nisbet

24 Kai O’Donnell

27 Ava Seumanufagai

28 Joe Shorrocks