Leeds Rhinos vs Catalans Dragons: Team news, injuries and TV channel as Rohan Smith could hand debut to new signing

LEEDS RHINOS host Catalans Dragons on Saturday afternoon, with the fixture live on Channel 4.
Rohan Smith’s men will have their work cut out against a rampant Catalans side which has won all five of their Super League games so far in 2023.
Meanwhile, the Rhinos have just four points on the board after wins over St Helens and Wakefield Trinity.
Team news and injuries
Leeds will be without the banned James Bentley and this week comes too soon for Mikolaj Oledzki despite the forward’s rapid progress from shoulder surgery.
Catalans, meanwhile, could welcome back Mitchell Pearce with the halfback missing all of the opening five games so far, but there is no Sam Tomkins or Siosiua Taukeiaho.
Leeds Rhinos’ 21-man squad
1 Richie Myler
2 David Fusitu’a
3 Harry Newman
4 Nene MacDonald
6 Blake Austin
7 Aidan Sezer
10 Zane Tetevano
12 Rhyse Martin
13 Cameron Smith
14 Jarrod O’Connor
15 Sam Lisone
16 Derrell Olpherts
17 Justin Sangare
18 Tom Holroyd
19 James McDonnell
21 Luke Hooley
22 Sam Walters
23 Liam Tindall
25 James Donaldson
26 Corey Johnson
29 Jack Sinfield
Catalans Dragons’ 21-man squad
1 Arthur Mourgue
2 Tom Davies
3 Adam Keighran
4 Matthieu Laguerre
6 Tyrone May
7 Mitchell Pearce
8 Mike McMeeken
9 Micky McIlorum
10 Julian Bousquet
11 Matt Whitley
12 Paul Seguier
13 Benjamin Garcia
14 Alrix Da Costa
15 Mickael Goudemand
17 Cesar Rouge
18 Tiaki Chan
19 Arthur Romano
23 Jordan Dezaria
24 Tom Johnstone
25 Bastien Scimone
26 Manu Ma’u
TV channel
The game will be broadcast live on Channel 4 from 12.30pm with kick-off at 1pm on Saturday afternoon.