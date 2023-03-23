Leeds Rhinos vs Catalans Dragons: Team news, injuries and TV channel as Rohan Smith could hand debut to new signing

LEEDS RHINOS host Catalans Dragons on Saturday afternoon, with the fixture live on Channel 4.

Rohan Smith’s men will have their work cut out against a rampant Catalans side which has won all five of their Super League games so far in 2023.

Meanwhile, the Rhinos have just four points on the board after wins over St Helens and Wakefield Trinity.

Team news and injuries

Leeds will be without the banned James Bentley and this week comes too soon for Mikolaj Oledzki despite the forward’s rapid progress from shoulder surgery.

Catalans, meanwhile, could welcome back Mitchell Pearce with the halfback missing all of the opening five games so far, but there is no Sam Tomkins or Siosiua Taukeiaho.

Leeds Rhinos’ 21-man squad

1 Richie Myler

2 David Fusitu’a

3 Harry Newman

4 Nene MacDonald

6 Blake Austin

7 Aidan Sezer

10 Zane Tetevano

12 Rhyse Martin

13 Cameron Smith

14 Jarrod O’Connor

15 Sam Lisone

16 Derrell Olpherts

17 Justin Sangare

18 Tom Holroyd

19 James McDonnell

21 Luke Hooley

22 Sam Walters

23 Liam Tindall

25 James Donaldson

26 Corey Johnson

29 Jack Sinfield

Catalans Dragons’ 21-man squad

1 Arthur Mourgue

2 Tom Davies

3 Adam Keighran

4 Matthieu Laguerre

6 Tyrone May

7 Mitchell Pearce

8 Mike McMeeken

9 Micky McIlorum

10 Julian Bousquet

11 Matt Whitley

12 Paul Seguier

13 Benjamin Garcia

14 Alrix Da Costa

15 Mickael Goudemand

17 Cesar Rouge

18 Tiaki Chan

19 Arthur Romano

23 Jordan Dezaria

24 Tom Johnstone

25 Bastien Scimone

26 Manu Ma’u

TV channel

The game will be broadcast live on Channel 4 from 12.30pm with kick-off at 1pm on Saturday afternoon.