Andy Last reveals potential Castleford Tigers changes, Callum McLelland hardships and Niall Evalds latest

CASTLEFORD TIGERS interim head coach Andy Last has hinted at potential changes for the Tigers’ clash against Warrington Wolves tomorrow night.

Following a 14-8 win over Leeds Rhinos – Castleford’s first of the 2023 Super League season – Last has emphasised the difference at The Jungle in terms of atmosphere with some changes expected for tomorrow night.

“There are lot more smiles on faces, it’s a different atmosphere. The lads got rewarded with a win from the things we had implemented,” Last said.

“That’s allowed us to keep banging the drum regarding those messages. Winning helps everybody, it was nice to get a win but we are focused on a very good Warrington team.”

“There is a chance of a couple of changes in there. George Griffin is back available for us regarding selection. There is a scope to make a couple of additions. We had a couple of checks this morning but they have come through unscathed.”

One of those included in the 21-man squad is youngster Jacob Hookem following an initial worry over Gareth Widdop.

“Jacob has trained well this week, we had a knock on Gaz Widdop which he finished the game with,” Last said.

“On Monday he didn’t train and Tuesday only participated in a little bit of the session but he has come through fine.

“Jacob has played a little bit of first grade at Hull and we know him well from his time at Hull.”

One player that is still some time away from getting on the field is Callum McLelland.

“Callum still has some work to do in the physio room unfortunately, he’s had a horrible run with injury. He is working away and trying to fine tune and tick all the boxes.

“He had a little bit of a knee issue and then soft tissue around there. It’s been a long road, it’s nearly two years he hasn’t been able to play so it’s tough on the lad.

“He’s had his down days and up days but he is working hard with the physios. He is getting the best treatment.”

Last also gave an update on Niall Evalds, whose recovery is coming along swimmingly.

“Niall’s doing a fair bit of running, he covers a lot of distance in games so we’re putting a fair bit of work in him.

“He should be available for selection next week possibly. He’s coming along nicely.”

The interim Tigers boss did have a great word to say about Greg Eden who filled in at fullback against Leeds with aplomb.

“He’s been good Greg, he’s got some experience at fullback. He’s a highly skilful player is Greg, he’s a run threat and got the ability to pass off both left and right.”