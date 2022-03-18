Hull FC welcome back key players as squads named for Huddersfield Giants clash

Hull FC and Huddersfield Giants have named their 21-man squads ahead of their Super League match on Sunday.

Hull have made three changes to the squad named for last week’s victory over Leeds Rhinos, with all three enforced.

Joe Cator has been ruled out for the season after rupturing his Achilles for a second time, while Jamie Shaul misses out with a calf strain and Kane Evans starts a two-match suspension.

Coming into the squad are Manu Ma’u, who could play for the first time this season following a hamstring injury, Jordan Lane, who has recovered from a back issue, and young hooker Denive Balmforth, who is named for the first time having recently joined from Warrington Wolves.

Hull remain without Carlos Tuimavave (hamstring), Darnell McIntosh (calf), Josh Reynolds (elbow), Luke Gale (suspended), Cameron Scott (ankle), Jacob Hookem (ankle) and Scott Taylor (foot).

Huddersfield have made only one change from last week’s squad for victory over Castleford Tigers, with Sebastine Ikahihifo absent from Ian Watson’s group following a head knock.

Nathan Mason, who was signed in the off-season from Leigh Centurions, has been named for the first time and is in line for a potential second debut for the club.

The Giants’ injury list remains unaltered with Jake Wardle (ankle), Theo Fages (calf), Josh Jones (concussion) and Jack Cogger (ankle) all still out.

Hull FC v Huddersfield Giants – MKM Stadium, Sunday 3pm

Hull: 1 Jake Connor, 2 Adam Swift, 4 Josh Griffin, 8 Ligi Sao, 9 Danny Houghton, 10 Tevita Satae, 11 Andre Savelio, 12 Manu Ma’u, 13 Jordan Lane, 14 Joe Lovodua, 17 Brad Fash, 19 Ben McNamara, 20 Jack Brown, 21 Jordan Johnstone, 22 Josh Bowden, 23 Connor Wynne, 25 Mitieli Vulikijapani, 28 Aidan Burrell, 31 Charlie Severs, 32 Harvey Barron, 33 Denive Balmforth.

Huddersfield: 1 Will Pryce, 2 Jermaine McGillvary, 4 Ricky Leutele, 5 Ash Golding, 6 Tui Lolohea, 8 Chris Hill, 9 Danny Levi, 10 Michael Lawrence, 12 Chris McQueen, 13 Luke Yates, 14 Matty English, 15 Joe Greenwood, 17 Owen Trout, 19 Adam O’Brien, 20 Oliver Wilson, 21 Leroy Cudjoe, 22 Louis Senior, 23 Oliver Russell, 24 Oliver Roberts, 25 Innes Senior, 26 Nathan Mason.