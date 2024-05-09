Hull FC winger Liam Tindall makes loan move

BRADFORD BULLS have announced that Super League winger Liam Tindall has joined the club on an initial one-month loan from Hull FC.

Tindall, 22, returns to the Odsal Stadium for a third loan spell following short stints in 2022 and 2023 in the red, amber and black.

The former Leeds Rhinos Academy product has scored six tries in his previous nine appearances for the Bulls.

Bradford boss Eamon O’Carroll said on the move: “I am really excited about bringing Liam in, I didn’t know too much from his time here last year but I know the quality he has, the group speaks really highly of him. He’s a great character who works hard, he’s energetic and strong in backfield so he will add quality.

“He’s got speed which is always nice and he will add competition for places too as I’ve mentioned a number of times we are skinny in that area, he will bring standards from a Super League environment to add to the standards we drive internally.

“When I spoke to him he was excited and happy to be coming back, it will help he has been here before, it will help him settle in and see the best version of him.

“It’s good to have more competition for places, Liam comes with a view to playing but to be a successful team you need a person behind you hot on your heels.

“Whilst he will not be playing this weekend, he will be still training with us from tonight to embed himself back into the group, I have spoken before about the whole squad helping us prepare but the lads here have earnt the right to play in a semi-final this weekend on the back of a good performance at Swinton.

“It’s an initial one-month deal but if he comes in and adds value we would look at extending, obviously Hull will have a say in that but we will maximise the month we have him for and give him the opportunity to play competitive rugby.”

