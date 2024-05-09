Another Leigh Leopards star linked with move away from Super League club as Matt Moylan latest to be named

ANOTHER Leigh Leopards star has been linked with a move away from the Super League club, as Matt Moylan is the latest to be named.

Moylan, who only joined the Leopards ahead of the 2024 Super League season from Cronulla Sharks back in the NRL, is reportedly ‘eyeing’ up a return Down Under, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The veteran playmaker played 191 games for the Penrith Panthers and Sharks before moving to the UK to join Adrian Lam’s side.

The fact that he is only one year into his two-year deal hasn’t bothered NRL sides who have been alerted to his potential interest in a return, the Daily Telegraph has continued.

Of course, Moylan is not the first name to be linked with a move away from the Leigh Sports Village, with John Asiata already confirmed to be a Hull FC player from 2025 on a three-year deal, whilst Rugby League Live has claimed that both Oliver Holmes and Zak Hardaker will be following Asiata to the MKM Stadium.

Leigh’s head coach Adrian Lam has also been linked with Hull as the Black and Whites’ search for a new permanent head coach continues following the departure of Tony Smith last month.

Meanwhile, The Mole at the Wide World of Sports has also linked Adrian’s son, Lachlan, with a move back to the NRL.

