Leigh Leopards make offer for John Asiata replacement

LEIGH LEOPARDS have made an offer to replace John Asiata, owner Derek Beaumont has confirmed.

In a Fan Q&A, Beaumont revealed that an offer is out there, with the Lancashire club looking at “something different” given Asiata’s quota spot and a big budget that came along with him.

Of course, Asiata will link up with Hull FC on a three-year deal from the beginning of the 2025 Super League season, with reports suggesting that the loose-forward will earn as much as £220,000 a year.

Now, the task is up to Beaumont and head of rugby Chris Chester to find an adequate replacement for a man that helped the Leopards lift the Challenge Cup in 2023.

“Obviously, the plan is to replace him. I mean, that’s an obvious one,” Beaumont said on Leopards TV.

“I’ve literally just come from a meeting with Jukesy (Neil Jukes) and Chezzy (Chris Chester), so we’re aware of the marketplace.

“We didn’t have our radar out for that position because we wanted to keep John, which we’ve openly said is a fantastic footballer.

“He’s with a quota spot and he’s with a big budget so it gives us opportunity to look at something different.

“We’ve just been viewing some VT there and we’ve already got an offer out for someone that we’re really impressed with, so just watch this space.”

