Hull FC’s home clash with Huddersfield Giants set for delayed kick-off time

HULL FC and Huddersfield Giants have confirmed that Sunday’s Betfred Super League fixture will now kick-off slightly later than originally scheduled.

The match, which was due to kick-off at 3.00pm, will now kick-off at the slightly later time of 3.05pm.

The kick-off time has been move to avoid clashing with the government’s testing of the national alert system that will send an alarm to every mobile phone in the UK with a 4G or 5G signal at 3.00pm on Sunday.

Supporters should expect their mobile device to make a loud siren-like sound, even if it’s set on silent, vibrate, and read out the alert – the sound and vibration will last for about 10 seconds.