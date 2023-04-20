Why Catalans Dragons and Toulouse Olympique could not vote on IMG plans

CATALANS DRAGONS and Toulouse Olympique have offered the Super League and Championship a French flair over the years.

And at the IMG vote held at the home of Huddersfield Giants, the John Smith’s Stadium, both have taken part in meetings and consultations.

However, neither the Dragons nor Olympique are eligible to vote given that they are under the jurisdiction of the French Rugby League Federation – a body that has existed since 1934 and is second only to the RFL in terms of longevity.

Because of this, the end vote finished with all 11 Super League clubs supporting IMG’s plans to ‘re-imagine’ rugby league and eight of 13 Championship clubs.

Keighley Cougars, Featherstone Rovers, Batley Bulldogs, Whitehaven and another unnamed Championship side voted against the proposals.

League Express understands that if both Catalans and Toulouse would have been eligible to vote then they would have voted to pass IMG’s proposals, giving another clear message that the proposals were, on the whole, popular.