Potential snag in NRL star’s move to Super League

THERE is a potential snag surrounding Cronulla Sharks star Matt Ikuvalu’s proposed move to Super League.

League Express understands that the Catalans Dragons are ready to pounce on the 29-year-old, but there are currently issues relating to his date of departure and contract length with the French club that need to be worked through as well as visa problems.

That’s despite the Sharks officials being more than happy to let Ikuvalu chase his European dream.

Ikuvalu didn’t debut in the NRL until 2018 at the age of 24 but he earned a reputation for himself as a dependable, strong ball-carrier with the ability to finish tries well.

Of course, Catalans have been on the look-out for new signings ever since the 2023 Super League season began with the likes of Dean Whare and Dylan Napa leaving the club.

The Dragons currently have two quota spots spare with Ikuvalu set to take one of them in a bid to create more competition for places out wide.

The move has come about due to Catalans head coach Steve McNamara’s good relationship with Cronulla boss Craig Fitzgibbon from when the two were at the Roosters together.

In 38 games for the Roosters, 29-year-old Ikuvalu scored 25 tries whilst also registering four tries in five games for the Sharks.