Hull FC’s Jamie Shaul makes shock admission on Super League future

HULL FC’s Jamie Shaul has made a shock admission on his Super League future.

After spending the latter half of the 2022 Super League season on loan at Wakefield Trinity, Shaul has returned to the Black and Whites following the end of that deal.

The fullback had been on the periphery of former Hull boss Brett Hodgson’s thinking at the MKM Stadium, but will now be given a chance by new head coach Tony Smith to show his mettle following the departure of Jake Connor to the Huddersfield Giants.

Of course, Shaul will also have to fight for a position at number one with Newcastle Knights recruit Tex Hoy, who is favourite to take Connor’s former shirt at FC.

That being said, League Express understands that Shaul is considering exiting the game following the culmination of the 2023 season with a move into the bricklaying trade full-time on the cards.

The 30-year-old has currently played all of his domestic career with the Black and Whites after debuting in 2013, registering almost 200 appearances in that time.

Shaul will be fondly remembered at the MKM Stadium for being a two-time Challenge Cup winner with the Black and Whites during Lee Radford’s reign as Hull boss.