Every Rugby League World Cup attendance so far as Wigan Warriors and Leeds Rhinos venues pull in big numbers

THE Rugby League World Cup is just less than a fortnight away from its end.
Since the tournament began back in October, the skill and talent of the world’s best has been on display for all to see.
But along with the great talent flocking to venues around the UK, supporters have also attended in their droves with some stadia enjoying some massive numbers, with Wigan Warriors’ DW Stadium and Leeds Rhinos’ Headingley pulling in big crowds.
Here are the attendances so far:
Round 1:
England vs Samoa – St James’ Park, Newcastle – 43,119
Australia vs Fiji – Headingley Stadium, Leeds – 13,666
Italy vs Scotland – Kingston Park, Newcastle – 6,206
Jamaica vs Ireland – Headingley Stadium, Leeds – 6,320
New Zealand vs Lebanon – Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington – 5,453
France vs Greece – Eco-Power Stadium, Doncaster – 4,000
Tonga vs Papua New Guinea – Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens – 10,409
Wales vs Cook Island – Leigh Sports Village, Leigh – 6,188
Round 2:
Australia vs Scotland – Coventry Building Society Stadium, Coventry – 10,276
Fiji vs Italy – Kingston Park, Newcastle – 3,675
England vs France – University of Bolton Stadium, Bolton – 23,648
New Zealand vs Jamaica – MKM Stadium, Hull – 6,829
Ireland vs Lebanon – Leigh Sports Village, Leigh – 6,057
Samoa vs Greece – Eco-Power Stadium, Doncaster – 4,412
Tonga vs Wales – Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens – 7,752
Papua New Guinea vs Cook Islands – Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington – 6,752
Round 3:
New Zealand vs Ireland – Headingley Stadium, Leeds – 14,044
England vs Greece – Bramall Lane, Sheffield – 18,760
Fiji vs Scotland – Kingston Park, Newcastle – 6,736
Australia vs Italy – Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens – 5,586
Lebanon vs Jamaica – Leigh Sports Village, Leigh – 5,006
Tonga vs Cook Islands – Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough – 8,342
Samoa vs France – Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington – 6,756
Papua New Guinea vs Wales – Eco-Power Stadium, Doncaster – 6,968
Quarter-finals:
Australia vs Lebanon – John Smith’s Stadium, Huddersfield – 8,206
England vs Papua New Guinea – DW Stadium, Wigan – 23,179
New Zealand vs Fiji – MKM Stadium, Hull – 7,080
Tonga vs Samoa – Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington – 12,674