Every Rugby League World Cup attendance so far as Wigan Warriors and Leeds Rhinos venues pull in big numbers

THE Rugby League World Cup is just less than a fortnight away from its end.

Since the tournament began back in October, the skill and talent of the world’s best has been on display for all to see.

But along with the great talent flocking to venues around the UK, supporters have also attended in their droves with some stadia enjoying some massive numbers, with Wigan Warriors’ DW Stadium and Leeds Rhinos’ Headingley pulling in big crowds.

Here are the attendances so far:

Round 1:

England vs Samoa – St James’ Park, Newcastle – 43,119

Australia vs Fiji – Headingley Stadium, Leeds – 13,666

Italy vs Scotland – Kingston Park, Newcastle – 6,206

Jamaica vs Ireland – Headingley Stadium, Leeds – 6,320

New Zealand vs Lebanon – Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington – 5,453

France vs Greece – Eco-Power Stadium, Doncaster – 4,000

Tonga vs Papua New Guinea – Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens – 10,409

Wales vs Cook Island – Leigh Sports Village, Leigh – 6,188

Round 2:

Australia vs Scotland – Coventry Building Society Stadium, Coventry – 10,276

Fiji vs Italy – Kingston Park, Newcastle – 3,675

England vs France – University of Bolton Stadium, Bolton – 23,648

New Zealand vs Jamaica – MKM Stadium, Hull – 6,829

Ireland vs Lebanon – Leigh Sports Village, Leigh – 6,057

Samoa vs Greece – Eco-Power Stadium, Doncaster – 4,412

Tonga vs Wales – Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens – 7,752

Papua New Guinea vs Cook Islands – Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington – 6,752

Round 3:

New Zealand vs Ireland – Headingley Stadium, Leeds – 14,044

England vs Greece – Bramall Lane, Sheffield – 18,760

Fiji vs Scotland – Kingston Park, Newcastle – 6,736

Australia vs Italy – Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens – 5,586

Lebanon vs Jamaica – Leigh Sports Village, Leigh – 5,006

Tonga vs Cook Islands – Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough – 8,342

Samoa vs France – Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington – 6,756

Papua New Guinea vs Wales – Eco-Power Stadium, Doncaster – 6,968

Quarter-finals:

Australia vs Lebanon – John Smith’s Stadium, Huddersfield – 8,206

England vs Papua New Guinea – DW Stadium, Wigan – 23,179

New Zealand vs Fiji – MKM Stadium, Hull – 7,080

Tonga vs Samoa – Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington – 12,674