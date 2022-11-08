Wigan Warriors star John Bateman makes second statement on his Super League future

WIGAN Warriors star John Bateman has made a second statement on his Super League future after being linked with a move to Wests Tigers.

The former Canberra Raiders forward is currently on England duty at the Rugby League World Cup but his future has come into question in recent days following links of a move to Wests, as per the Daily Telegraph.

The Daily Telegraph reported that Bateman is set to sign a three-year deal with Wests to become part of the new-look forward pack that includes new signing Isaiah Papali’i.

At the England press conference last week ahead of the game against Samoa when asked about a potential deal, Bateman stated that his focus is firmly on the World Cup and doing well for his country.

“I think I’m pretty sure I’m here to talk about England,” Bateman said.

“I’ll talk to you about that after the World Cup. I want to focus on the World Cup, to be fair.”

And now Bateman has been asked the same question by Australian publication Fox Sports with the Wigan man speaking of how good it is to be linked with such a big move.

“I’ll sort out what I need to sort out after the World Cup and the decision will come then,” Bateman told Fox Sports.

“I’ve got a contract at Wigan and rumours are rumours, but it’s always good to be liked – I don’t care what you say.

“I’ve got a World Cup to focus on and that’s what I am going to be focusing on, I’ll answer the questions after the World Cup.”