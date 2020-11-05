Hull Kingston Rovers forward set for Championship move

Nathaniel Peteru is set to leave Super League and take up a deal with Championship side Leigh Centurions.

League Express understands they Leythers are closing in on the Robins forward, who is set to leave the club now the season has finished.

The former Gold Coast and Leeds Rhinos forward signed for Rovers on a short-term deal before the Covid-19 pandemic, and has gone on to make nine appearances for the club.

He returned to the UK after attempts to earn a rugby union contract which saw him head to Italy.

Now he is set to join John Duffy’s squad for the 2021 season, though it remains to be seen what competition they’ll be in. Leigh will be among the clubs who will apply to become the twelfth team of Super League following Toronto Wolfpack’s exclusion.

He will be the fourth Rovers player to join Leigh next season, following Jamie Ellis, Matty Gee and Ryan Brierley to the club. Blake Wallace and Adam Walker are also moving to LSV next year.

The 28-year-old made 23 NRL appearances before his move to Leeds, where he spent two years before coming to an agreement on his release from the club.

A 6ft 5′ powerhouse, he will add considerable size to their pack next season.

Toulouse forward James Bell is also expected to join the Leythers next season.