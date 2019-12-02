Hull Kingston Rovers secure deal for Super League halfback

Hull Kingston Rovers have completed their 19th signing of the off-season after concluding a deal for Castleford Tigers halfback Jamie Ellis.

After first being revealed by League Express and Total Rugby League Premium last night, the Robins have now concluded their pursuit of the 30-year-old having finalised a deal for him on Monday.

Ellis was due on Humberside today to finalise his move to the club from Castleford, who had informed the halfback he was free to find a new club.

The Tigers are going to run with a partnership of Jake Trueman and Danny Richardson next year, while the likes of Jordan Rankin and Peter Mata’utia will provide cover, leaving Ellis surplus to requirements.

He will now return to the Robins for a second spell having guided them to promotion in 2017 after going on a season-long loan from Huddersfield Giants. In his year with the club, he formed a halfback partnership with Jordan Abdull, and the two will now reunite at Craven Park after both securing permanent moves to the club ahead of the 2020 season.

The deal is expected to be confirmed later this week.