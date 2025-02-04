Hull KR and Castleford Tigers forwards charged following pre-season friendlies

HULL KR forward Eribe Doro and Castleford Tigers back-rower Jeremiah Simbiken have both been charged by the Disciplinary Match Review Panel for their respective friendlies against York Knights and Wakefield Trinity.

However, the RFL has introduced a points-based system in a radical overhaul of the disciplinary, leading to some confusion over the outcome of both charges.

The new system will only see players sanctioned when they reach a certain number of points.

Therefore, if a player were to be charged with on-field misconduct, they would not instantly receive a sanction as is currently the case.

Charge grades are now allocated points which players will accumulate and keep on their record for 12 months.

Doro has been given a two-match suspension after being charged with Grade C Late Contact incident during KR’s win over York, despite Grade C charges only carrying a five-point penalty in the new system.

Six points are required for a one-match ban which would suggest that Doro’s charges from last season have counted towards the ban.

With Doro’s previous history counting against him, he has been banned whilst Simbiken – who was also charged with a Grade C incident – is one point away from a suspension.