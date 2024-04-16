Hull KR and Catalans Dragons learn Tribunal fate

HULL KR and Catalans Dragons have had mixed success at an Operational Rules Tribunal tonight.

The independent Operational Rules Tribunal upheld a Grade B Dangerous Contact charge issued to Sauaso Sue of Hull KR by the Match Review Panel following an incident in the Betfred Challenge Cup Quarter Final against Leigh Leopards. Hull KR’s challenge to the grading was rejected, so the one-match suspension stands.

Bayley Sironen of Catalans Dragons was cleared of a Grade E Head Contact charge following an incident in Saturday’s Quarter Final against Huddersfield Giants, following the submission of additional footage by the Dragons to the MRP, with the ORT then ratifying their decision to drop the charge.

