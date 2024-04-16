Rohan Smith speaks on Tony Smith’s exit from Hull FC, his future and own pressure at Leeds Rhinos

LEEDS RHINOS head coach Rohan Smith has spoken out on his uncle Tony’s exit from Hull FC.

Tony Smith left Hull by mutual consent last week, just 18 months after taking the reins at the MKM Stadium.

In that time, the Black and Whites failed to make it to the Super League play-offs in 2023, with the club currently languishing second bottom of the table in 2024.

For Rohan Smith, he has touched upon Tony’s ability to build clubs up from nothing.

“Tony and I check in a couple of times a week to say good day to each other. I feel for Tony, he has done so much for that club in a short period of time to steady the ship and try and get things going,” Smith said.

“You respect the way he has built clubs and you always feel for coaches that have had tenures come to an end probably prematurely.

“I haven’t spoken to him about his future but I imagine there will be clubs desperate for a coach like Tony to get involved.

In terms of expectations at being at a big club, Rohan knows what is expected of him at Headingley.

“I understand what is expected and understand the process that goes into the building of clubs.

“It takes a long time to build culture and a roster that can sustain itself. It’s a few little steps at a time.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.