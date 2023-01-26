Hull KR become first Super League club to offer brilliant experience with Willie Peters and Danny McGuire

HULL KR have broken new ground in their offer for Robins’ fans by becoming the first Super League club to offer a gameday experience with head coach Willie Peters and assistant Danny McGuire.

Peters will take charge of his first game in Rovers’ colours against the Leeds Rhinos at Craven Park in February and how he is offering fans a once in a lifetime opportunity to join him and Danny McGuire in the coach’s box.

The Rovers website says: “Get a never seen before insight to gamedays, hear every call and see every decision sat alongside the new boss.

“The opportunity will be offered via a silent auction with the minimum bid starting at £750. Any funds raised from the initiative will be invested in the women’s first team.

“Please submit your bid by completing the form below by 4pm Wednesday 1st February and we’ll contact the winner to arrange the details.

“The prize is for the Hull KR vs Leeds Rhinos friendly game on February 5th only, and is not transferable to other fixtures. A maximum of two people will be able to enter the box, with at least one needing to be aged 18+.

“Please note – the experience includes access to a live working environment – some of the language used in the heat of the moment, may not be suitable for younger children.”

It’s an incredible offer for any supporter and a truly remarkable experience set on by Peters and the KR club.