Hull KR boss Willie Peters appoints new captain for Super League 2024

HULL KR have announced their new captain for the 2024 Super League season following the retirement of Shaun Kenny-Dowall.

Rovers boss Willie Peters has appointed Elliot Minchella, who was previously the Robins’ vice-captain in 2021 and 2022 before playing a key part in the club’s senior leadership group this year.

Now the 27-year-old will front up Hull KR’s leadership group alongside Ryan Hall and James Batchelor.

Minchella said: “I’m very proud to be Hull KR captain. It’s a massive honour to be captain this season and I’m ready to lead by example.

“I’ll be giving 110 percent every time I pull on the shirt. I want to do our fans, our staff and my teammates proud.

“The last few years have been a real learning period as vice-captain. I’ve learned from some of the best leaders I’ve ever worked with. It’s my time now to step up and be the captain. I’m really grateful for the opportunity.”

Hull KR head coach Willie Peters was pleased to reward Minchella with the Robins’ captaincy for 2024: “The best leaders lead through their actions first. They put the team first and they are consistent in who they are, both on and off the field.

“Mini (Minchella) showed these qualities week in, week out last season. For me, he was the obvious choice to lead our team in 2024.

“He’s an intelligent player who brings out the best in the people around him. Passion, worth ethic and a winning mentality come to mind when I think about Elliot Minchella.

“I am really looking forward to working closely with Mini and watching him take our club to another level in 2024.”

