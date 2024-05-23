Hull KR boss Willie Peters confirms exit of high-profile overseas star

HULL KR head coach Willie Peters has confirmed the exit of Matt Parcell at the end of the 2024 Super League season.

Parcell, who has played a bit-part role with the East Yorkshire club this season, has been at Craven Park since the end of the 2019 season, registering over 100 appearances for Rovers since joining from Leeds Rhinos.

However, with fellow hooker Jez Litten impressing thoroughly with his sniping from dummy-half and superb passing game, that has meant that game time has been limited for Parcell.

Now, Peters has confirmed that the 31-year-old will depart the club.

“Matty is leaving, we were in a situation where we had two really good hookers in Matty and Jez Litten,” Peters told BBC Radio Humberside.

“Matty and I had some honest conversations about where he was at and where his future would be whilst Jez was in the background.

“Jez is 25 and not so young anymore but he will be a part of this club for a long time and there needed to be a transition period for him to be our number one hooker.

“The plan for Jez was to do that this year because, although Matty would do the job this year and potentially next year, we would lose Jez.

“For us, it’s about managing both where Matty is in terms of his career and where Jez is at. If we lost Jez, we’d be losing a player that we would hope be here for the next six or seven years.”

Meanwhile, Peters filled Parcell’s quota spot with the signing of Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, who joins on a one-year deal from Sydney Roosters.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast