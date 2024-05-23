Three potential replacements for St Helens halfback Lewis Dodd

LEWIS DODD will be a South Sydney Rabbitohs player in 2025 after agreeing a long-term deal with the NRL club.

That does, however, mean that Saints will be looking for a new halfback for next season and beyond with head coach Paul Wellens scouring the market.

But, which three halfbacks could the Merseyside club look towards?

Jayden Sullivan

Wests Tigers chief executive Shane Richardson is currently in the UK shopping a number of players to Super League clubs. One of those is halfback Jayden Sullivan, whose start to life at the Tigers has been less than convincing following his move from St George Illawarra Dragons. The playmaker is, however, only 22 years of age and so would fit straight into the slot left vacant by Dodd, especially with the two players being around the same age. Sullivan’s x factor and off-the-cuff style would suit Saints alongside halfback Jonny Lomax’s guile.

Lachlan Ilias

Lewis Dodd will be heading to Souths, but one man that is now being pushed to the periphery at the Rabbitohs is Lachlan Ilias. Ilias is signed to the Rabbitohs until the end of 2025, but was dropped for Dean Hawkins before breaking his leg in reserve grade and being ruled out for the year. With Dodd’s arrival, that has pushed the Greek international further out of the reckoning despite Jason Demetriou’s sacking. Coming to the UK could be the shot in the arm that the 24-year-old needs to kickstart his career once more, just as Brodie Croft did with Salford Red Devils.

Adam Doueihi

Another of the Wests Tigers ilk, Adam Doueihi was reportedly being offered to Super League clubs, as per Rugby League Live with the halfback still out of the NRL with injury. Doueihi has, however, suffered badly with injuries over the years, with the Lebanese international sidelined with his third ACL issue of his career. The Tigers man is out of contract at the end of the 2024 season and has been offered a fifth of the wage that he is currently on to extend his time at the Wests. At 25, Doueihi could see Super League as an escape and a time to rebuild his career – and Saints would provide the perfect tonic.

