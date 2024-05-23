Matt Peet explains reasoning behind Wigan Warriors forward’s exit to Super League rivals

MATT PEET has explained that it would be unlikely that Harvey Wilson would see a pathway through to the first-team, hence the forward’s move to Salford Red Devils.

Wilson’s move was confirmed by the Red Devils last night, with the forward signing with immediate effect, taking a number of people by surprise.

The 20-year-old had been on loan at Bradford Bulls, but Salford swooped on a permanent deal – though Wigan Warriors head coach Peet has revealed that the Red Devils initially wanted Wilson on loan.

“The approach was for a loan initially until the end of the season but, in our conversations with Harvey, we didn’t see a pathway through for him here,” Peet said.

“He has been in a similar position where he is highly rated by his coaches and peers for everything he does on the training field and the way he plays on loan and for the reserves.

“We do understand what he brings and he is a Super League player in the making. We wish him all the best.

“He is one of those players that every coach who has spoken about him loves him to bits and that tends to be a good sign.”

