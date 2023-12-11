Hull KR bring in rugby union coach as Willie Peters identifies key area for improvement

HULL KR have brought in a kicking coach to work with a bunch of hopefuls keen to take responsibility from the tee next season.

Joe Ford, who is currently on the coaching staff at second-tier rugby union side Doncaster Knights, has started helping the Robins on a part-time basis.

The 33-year-old, who is the brother of England player George Ford and son of former Great Britain Rugby League international Mike Ford, scored over 900 points in his 15-a-side club career with Leeds, Northampton, Sale and Leicester.

In 2023, goal-kicking duties at Hull KR were taken on at various times by Lachlan Coote, Rowan Milnes and Brad Schneider, none of whom are still at the club.

That means there is a vacancy, which could be taken up by players such as halfbacks Jordan Abdull and Mikey Lewis, who have both kicked in the past.

Robins coach Willie Peters said: “There is a gap. Lachlan Coote was a noted kicker and kicked well at the start, and Brad Schneider came in and was an 80 percent kicker. We now don’t have a noted 80 percent-plus kicker.

“You look at our staff and there are no experts in goal-kicking, so we’re bringing in Joe for that.

“I’d done a bit of research and homework on him. He’s a good guy, he comes from a (rugby) family with his dad a very successful coach. He’s been great.

“He’s only done the one kicking session with us so far, but certainly it’s an area we need to work on and that’s why we’ve outsourced it and brought him in.”

Lewis, who recently signed a new five-year deal at Hull KR on the back of a successful first England call-up, has already put his hand up to bid for the responsibility of goal-kicking.

Peters believes improved kicking, both in terms of place kicks and in general play, would make Lewis the complete player and made comparisons to Wigan’s Harry Smith, who improved his own skills with the boot with a goal-kicking specialist from rugby union in ex-England fly-half Paul Grayson.

“It’s an added responsibility and I think he’s ready for that. I think he’s ready to take that next step,” said Peters.

“He’s working on his kicking game. Harry Smith at Wigan is an exceptional kicker and I understand why Shaun (Wane, England coach) picked Harry in terms of complementing George (Williams for the final England Test against Tonga).

“But Mikey in six months’ time will hopefully be kicking the ball near (as well as) Harry does.

“In six months’ time, if Mikey is doing near to that we’ve got near to a complete player, because he can do things other players can’t.”

