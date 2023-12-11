Ken Sio breaks silence on shock Salford Red Devils exit in emotional statement

KEN SIO has broken his silence on his shock exit from Salford Red Devils in an emotional statement.

The flying winger only signed a contract extension a number of weeks ago, but Sio was released from the remainder of his contract by the Super League club on compassionate grounds.

Now Sio, who spent five seasons with the Red Devils, has explained his decision.

The 33-year-old took to Instagram to explain why, saying: “It’s quite difficult for me to put into words the situation I’ve been dealt with, but I’ll try my best.

“I’ve had to call my time at Salford Red Devils, and believe me it wasn’t a decision I take lightly. But something greater than rugby needed me here at home. I’ve been with the club for 5 seasons having moved here end of December 2018 with my family and it’s been a highlight of my career.

“The boys, our brotherhood. Grateful for the memories, the boys who have come and gone, how we’ve pulled through for each other when the odds were stacked against us. The med team/S&C, thank you for keeping my broken body together, accepting my stubbornness to adhere to return to play time and putting up with my own rehab programme. The coaches, you guys have kept us together and shielded our team from many storms, forever grateful for you understanding how hard this was for me. I don’t know how I’ll repay you all but I hope the memories we’ve shared together are good ones. One day I’ll return but for now thank you.

“Thank you to the fans and my sponsors over the seasons, I want to thank you for looking out for me and my family especially Vic & the boys.

“I don’t know what’s next or whats to come, but I am grateful to be where I need to be and that’s home.”

Sio joined Salford from the Newcastle Knights back in 2018 and went on to score a staggering 78 tries in just 104 appearances, notching his 100th in the Super League during the Red Devils’ clash away at Huddersfield Giants, earlier this year.

The 33-year-old was the club’s top try-scorer for three consecutive seasons and made two appearances in the Super League Dream Team and was also crowned the Super League’s top try-scorer in 2021.

