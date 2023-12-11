Wests Tigers veteran winger David Nofoaluma on Super League radar after refusing to train with NRL side

WESTS TIGERS veteran winger David Nofoaluma has put Super League clubs on his radar after refusing to train with the NRL side.

Nofoaluma has claimed that he has been ‘unfair treatment’ under new head coach Benji Marshall, but the club has responded stating that there was “miscommunication about what was expected” of the winger.

However, the 30-year-old felt so strongly that he brought up the matter with the club’s welfare department, with reports also coming out that the Rugby League Players Association have been contacted.

Nofoaluma has repeatedly been shopped to NRL rivals in recent years and enjoyed a six-game stint with Melbourne Storm in 2022 before making his way back into the Tigers’ team.

However, it is thought that the latest rift could be the end of Nofoaluma’s Wests career and it appears as though Super League clubs’ interest has piqued, League Express can reveal.

Since debuting for the Tigers back in 2013, Nofoaluma has registered almost 200 appearances and would be a tremendous recruit for any northern hemisphere club.

Of course, there would be an issue with the quota with all but three Super League clubs currently possessing seven overseas stars.

