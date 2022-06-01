Hull KR captain agrees new contract with club

Hull KR captain Shaun Kenny-Dowall has signed a new one-year contract to stay at the club for 2023.

The 34-year-old centre has been an instrumental part of their team since signing ahead of the 2020 campaign from Newcastle Knights, missing just one match.

Kenny-Dowall, a former New Zealand international and NRL winner with Sydney Roosters, has now committed to a fourth season at Craven Park, when they will be under a new head coach in Willie Peters.

“It was pretty straightforward and easy to sign on, I’m really happy to arrive at this decision,” said Kenny-Dowall.

“I’m ecstatic to sign on for another year and get the opportunity to have another 12 months locked in and enjoy it.”