Leeds Rhinos forward handed huge ban for punching

Leeds Rhinos forward Tom Holroyd has been given a ten-match ban for punching while playing for Bradford Bulls.

The 21-year-old was sent off during Bradford’s recent Championship match against Newcastle Thunder, along with Newcastle’s Jake Shorrocks.

Holroyd, who has made 29 first-team appearances for the Rhinos and been capped by England Knights, had been playing with the Bulls on dual registration, building match fitness following a long spell out with an ankle injury.

Now the young prop will be unable to play again until August after receiving the hefty ban from an independent disciplinary tribunal, following a Grade F punching charge.

“It’s a harsh penalty for a young guy,” said Leeds head coach Rohan Smith. “It’s difficult for Tom to take on the back of being injured for so long to start the season.

“It’s a tough lesson and we’ll be working with Tom to support him through the situation and bring him back the best we can.

“Tom has been a responsible and accountable young man throughout the incident. He hasn’t shied away from it. He hasn’t made excuses.”

Newcastle’s Shorrocks, meanwhile, has been banned for five matches after the tribunal downgraded his punching charge to Grade E.