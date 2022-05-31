Castleford Tigers issue update on Wheldon Road redevelopment

Castleford Tigers have announced details of the public consultation for their Wheldon Road redevelopment plans.

The club last year revealed their intention to upgrade their current home instead of moving to a proposed new stadium at Junction 32 of the M62.

Highgrove Group, the owners of the Axiom site at Junction 32, are now proposing to repurpose it for employment and will soon submit a planning application alongside the Tigers’ planning application for Wheldon Road redevelopment.

If both are successful, the funds raised by the Junction 32 development would provide most of the cost of works to Castleford’s home of almost 100 years.

The public consultation is the next stage of the process and events will take place on Monday 13 June in the McKinley Room, Snozone at Xscape between 2pm-7pm, and on Wednesday 15th June at the Tiger Bar at Wheldon Road from 4pm-8pm, while a consultation website will also soon be launched.

“These proposals for Wheldon Road will be transformational, not just for the stadium but also for the club and our local community,” said Mark Grattan, Castleford’s managing director.

“We are really excited to finally be able to engage with the community on these proposals, and I would encourage people to come along to the events and participate in the consultation.”

The Wheldon Road plans include a new, all-seater Main Stand, which would offer modern changing rooms and other rugby facilities along with a banqueting suite and hospitality suites.

There will also be major upgrades to the other three sides of the ground; the Princess Street Stand, Railway End and Wheldon Road End.