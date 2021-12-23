Hull KR contracts: When every deal runs out

Tony Smith’s Hull KR surprised and delighted many last season with their run to the Super League play-off semi-finals.

The club have been quick to tie down the players they see as being big figures in their future, with George King, Mikey Lewis, Jez Litten and Rowan Milnes signed up for another four years, and Jordan Abdull and Matty Storton for three more.

On the flip side, there is still plenty of talent that will be out of contract at the end of next season as things stand, including their top foreign stars.

Here’s when every senior player’s contract is set to expire…

2022

Ben Crooks, Dean Hadley, Jimmy Keinhorst, Shaun Kenny-Dowall, Kane Linnett (option of undisclosed length), Will Maher, Elliot Minchella, Matt Parcell, Greg Richards (option until 2023), Korbin Sims, Brad Takairangi, Will Tate, Albert Vete, Tom Whur, Sam Wood.

2023

Lachlan Coote, Will Dagger, Tom Garratt, Ryan Hall, Frankie Halton, Luis Johnson, Phoenix Laulu-Togagae, Ethan Ryan.

2024

Jordan Abdull, Matty Storton.

2025

George King, Mikey Lewis, Jez Litten, Rowan Milnes.