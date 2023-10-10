Hull KR forward exits Super League club with move to rivals linked

HULL KR have confirmed that forward Rhys Kennedy has left the club with a move to a rival club being linked.

League Express revealed last week that Kennedy would be departing Craven Park after the Robins moved for Wakefield Trinity prop Jai Whitbread, with Castleford Tigers potentially looking at the ex-Brisbane Broncos man.

Kennedy joined the Robins from Brisbane Broncos in the off-season and has gone on to make 26 appearances for the side in 2023.

Hull KR Head Coach, Willie Peters paid tribute to the departing forward: “On behalf of the club, I want to thank Rhys for his contribution to Hull KR this season. We wish him all the best for the future along with his partner, Jordynne.”

Of course, the Tigers would have to move on a quota spot with their seven places currently taken.

