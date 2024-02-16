Hull KR forward Sam Luckley signs long-term deal at Super League club

HULL KR have confirmed that Sam Luckley has signed a new three-year extension which will keep the Geordie at Craven Park until the end of 2027.

The Newcastle native had an explosive first season in Red and White, making 31 appearances across all competitions, one of the highest in the Robins’ squad.

Coming into his second year with the Robins, the 28-year old is looking to build on last season after being part of the Hull KR side that made the Challenge Cup Final and were within 80 minutes of Old Trafford.

Luckley made his way through the University system in the North East of England, impressing for Northumbria University before earning deals with Newcastle Thunder in RFL League One and then Super League club, Salford Red Devils.

Now a senior member in the Robins’ pack, Luckley is the latest player to sign a long-term deal with the club.

Speaking on his new three-year extension, Luckley said: “I’m absolutely buzzing I’ve signed a long term deal. I’ve definitely found a home here in Hull.

“I’m living here now and I’m really enjoying my time. I couldn’t have thought of a better place than Hull KR to sign an extension for.

Speaking on his first year, Sam highlighted gaining the respect of his fellow players and the fans in helping him reach the top of his game: “I think it’s always tough coming into a new team and you have to earn the respect in the side and with the fans.

“I’m confident in my own abilities but for people to see that as well, it gives me great confidence. I just thought work hard in that first year and earn the respect of the fellas, the fans and the staff. I’ve loved my first year, we’ve got a great group here. I’m really happy.”

The Wallsend Eagles’ junior previously spent some time with Hull KR Academy in the early 2010s before returning back up to Newcastle, citing the period as an important part in his development: “My career has been a roller coaster so far. I was a late starter to rugby league and I was at a couple of Academies when I was younger, including Hull KR. But the bridge wasn’t there to a first team.

“My route was a bit different in the sense I had to really work hard to get where I am and I think that resonates with where I’m from and the area around here in East Hull. This place does resonate with me.

“Hull is a tough, hardworking place like where I come from and what I’ve taken from there translates that onto the pitch.”

Now looking to 2024, Sam is set on helping the Robins’ challenge for honours in the coming years: “Obviously the club’s got great aspirations, especially jumping on the back of last year, We had a good year, but it wasn’t a great year. We didn’t win anything. So, the job isn’t finished. We go again and we need to build on the back of that.

“The group that we’ve got here is capable of achieving silverware and Willie’s putting the systems in place for us to reach those goals and it’s on us as players to do that.”

Speaking on Luckley’s new extension, Hull KR Head Coach Willie Peters added: “We’re really pleased for Sammy (Sam Luckley). He’s a very popular figure in the team and he had a very good season last year

“Once we announced the news to the team, it was well received. He’s a popular man amongst the group.

“Unfortunately Sam’s had a disrupted pre-season. But he’s done everything he can to put himself in the best position on and off the field. The exciting part is, Sam’s best rugby is ahead of him.

“Props as they get older, play their best rugby and Sam is no doubt going into his best years. That’s the exciting part for myself and the club. Sam played an important role last year and he’ll play an important role again in the 2024 season.”

