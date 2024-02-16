London Broncos boss Mike Eccles sets record straight on false narrative as he talks future plans beyond Super League 2024

LONDON BRONCOS head coach Mike Eccles has set the record straight on the ‘false narrative’ that his side are part-time for Super League 2024.

There have been question marks raised ever since London’s promotion towards the back end of 2023 that the capital club would remain part-time for their season back in the big time.

However, Eccles has revealed that the vast majority of the squad are full-time – and that the narrative is hurting his club’s ability to bring in new players.

“I still can’t believe this has gone the way it has gone. We have got five part-time players and 23 full-time ones,” Eccles told League Express when asked to clarify the situation.

“The team are full-time but we accommodate for five part-time players so it’s been a narrative written about us that just isn’t true.

“I’ve had to rectify it many times but it’s not helped me because, in recruitment, it is the first thing people ask.

“There is such a great trepidation about going to a part-time team. But, we are full-time.”

Amazingly, 2024 could be London’s only season back in the top flight before the IMG gradings come into force, knocking the Broncos back into the Championship.

For Eccles, though, he is determined to keep his current London squad together, whether that be in the Super League or the second tier.

“I’ve got to make sure we are stable over the next couple of years haven’t I? I’ve got quota spots used on players that have never played Super League but I want to reward them for getting us into the top flight.

“I want to make sure those players are here for us the year after so they either develop into Super League quota players or we still have them in the Championship if we do go down.

“It’s important I live off the time is now. I think teams and people plan for things that never come. Sport is fickle and people get sacked.

“Plans are often ripped up, new coaches come in. Maybe off the field, you lose investment, rules might change so it’s important you stay focused on the present.

“Naturally I’ve got to ensure we are stable over the next few years so I don’t dislodge the squad that got us up into Super League in the first place. If it is just one year then we want to maintain a heavy percentage of the squad next year.”

