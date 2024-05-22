Hull KR hooker makes short-term loan move

HULL KR have confirmed that Reiss Butterworth has joined Dewsbury Rams on a two-week loan with immediate effect.

The 25-year-old will rejoin Dewsbury after helping the West Yorkshire side to achieve promotion to the Championship last season.

The hooker captained the Rams back into the Championship at the first time of asking, playing 21 games in total as he also helped the West Yorkshire side into the fifth round of the Challenge Cup.

Butterworth began his career with Bradford Bulls, making his way through the club’s academy before joining Super League club, Huddersfield Giants for a fee in 2019.

He made his Super League debut for Huddersfield in September 2020 following loan appearances with Batley Bulldogs and York Knights RLFC before departing the Giants after two seasons at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Butterworth eventually found a home with the Rams, where he now returns after a loan spell with the London Broncos earlier in 2024.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast