Salford Red Devils swoop for Super League rival forward

SALFORD RED DEVILS have made the immediate signing of Wigan Warriors prop Harvey Wilson.

The 20-year-old has joined the club immediately for the remainder of 2024 and will also be part of Paul Rowley’s playing squad for 2025.

Wilson is a young forward who started his career at Clock Face Miners, Orrell St James and Siddal, before signing for Wigan in 2020.

Since his move into the Warriors Scholarship programme, Wilson has enjoyed loan spells at Oldham Roughyeds, Widnes Vikings and most recently, Bradford Bulls.

In reaction to joining Salford Red Devils, Wilson has said: “I am really looking forward to joining Salford.

“I can’t wait to get into it and take any opportunity I can to help the club. I am looking forward to playing with the lads and in front of the fans!”

Head Coach, Paul Rowley has added: “I am pleased to welcome Harvey to the club. He’s a very determined young player who will be a great addition to our group.”

Director of Rugby and Operations, Ian Blease has also said: “I would like to welcome Harvey and his family to Salford Red Devils.

“Harvey will now get the opportunity to position himself within our team and bolster our forward pack for the remainder of this season, and next.

“Harvey comes in off his growing reputation within the game, and I am really excited to see how he grabs this opportunity.

“Finally, I would like to say thank you Kris Radlinski and the Wigan club for allowing Harvey to take up this position at the Red Devils.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast