Super League refereeing appointments for Round 12 as Ben Thaler returns to the middle

WELL a weekend of entertaining rugby league awaits us in Super League Round 12.
The action kicks off on Friday night when Huddersfield Giants host Leigh Leopards as St Helens take on Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers do battle with Hull FC.
Wind the clock forward to Saturday night and Warrington Wolves make the trip to Catalans Dragons before Salford Red Devils go up against Wigan Warriors on Sunday along with London Broncos and Hull KR.
Ben Thaler returns to the middle of the Super League field for the first time in 2024.
Huddersfield Giants v Leigh Leopards
24th May, KO: 20:00
M Com: S. Williams
Referee: J. Vella
Reserve Referee: A. Belafonte
Touch Judge 1: D. Arnold
Touch Judge 2: D. Bowmer
Video Referee: B. Thaler
Time Keeper: N. Hope
St Helens v Leeds Rhinos
24th May, KO: 20:00
M Com: P. Smith
Referee: L. Moore
Reserve Referee: L. Bland
Touch Judge 1: W. Turley
Touch Judge 2: M. Craven
Video Referee: T. Grant
Time Keeper: A. Brown
Castleford Tigers v Hull FC
24th May, KO: 20:00
M Com: M. Hebblethwaite
Referee: A. Moore
Reserve Referee: A. Sweet
Touch Judge 1: G. Jones
Touch Judge 2: S. Ellis
Video Referee: M. Griffiths
Time Keeper: D. Milburn
Catalans Dragons v Warrington Wolves
25th May, KO: 18:30
M Com: V. Jenkins
Referee: C. Kendall
Reserve Referee: F. Figueras
Touch Judge 1: A. Pilkington
Touch Judge 2: R. Thompson
Video Referee: J. Smith
Time Keeper: P. Jenkins
Salford Red Devils v Wigan Warriors
26th May, KO: 15:00
M Com: A. Smith
Referee: T. Grant
Reserve Referee: G. Jones
Touch Judge 1: R. Cox
Touch Judge 2: N. Horton
Video Referee: A. Moore
Time Keeper: R. Safi
London Broncos v Hull KR
26th May, KO: 15:00
M Com: D. Moss
Referee: B. Thaler
Reserve Referee: H. Winnard
Touch Judge 1: M. Griffiths
Touch Judge 2: P. Marklove
Video Referee: J. Vella
Time Keeper: A. Creasey
