Super League refereeing appointments for Round 12 as Ben Thaler returns to the middle

WELL a weekend of entertaining rugby league awaits us in Super League Round 12.

The action kicks off on Friday night when Huddersfield Giants host Leigh Leopards as St Helens take on Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers do battle with Hull FC.

Wind the clock forward to Saturday night and Warrington Wolves make the trip to Catalans Dragons before Salford Red Devils go up against Wigan Warriors on Sunday along with London Broncos and Hull KR.

Ben Thaler returns to the middle of the Super League field for the first time in 2024.

Huddersfield Giants v Leigh Leopards

24th May, KO: 20:00

M Com: S. Williams

Referee: J. Vella

Reserve Referee: A. Belafonte

Touch Judge 1: D. Arnold

Touch Judge 2: D. Bowmer

Video Referee: B. Thaler

Time Keeper: N. Hope

St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

24th May, KO: 20:00

M Com: P. Smith

Referee: L. Moore

Reserve Referee: L. Bland

Touch Judge 1: W. Turley

Touch Judge 2: M. Craven

Video Referee: T. Grant

Time Keeper: A. Brown

Castleford Tigers v Hull FC

24th May, KO: 20:00

M Com: M. Hebblethwaite

Referee: A. Moore

Reserve Referee: A. Sweet

Touch Judge 1: G. Jones

Touch Judge 2: S. Ellis

Video Referee: M. Griffiths

Time Keeper: D. Milburn

Catalans Dragons v Warrington Wolves

25th May, KO: 18:30

M Com: V. Jenkins

Referee: C. Kendall

Reserve Referee: F. Figueras

Touch Judge 1: A. Pilkington

Touch Judge 2: R. Thompson

Video Referee: J. Smith

Time Keeper: P. Jenkins

Salford Red Devils v Wigan Warriors

26th May, KO: 15:00

M Com: A. Smith

Referee: T. Grant

Reserve Referee: G. Jones

Touch Judge 1: R. Cox

Touch Judge 2: N. Horton

Video Referee: A. Moore

Time Keeper: R. Safi

London Broncos v Hull KR

26th May, KO: 15:00

M Com: D. Moss

Referee: B. Thaler

Reserve Referee: H. Winnard

Touch Judge 1: M. Griffiths

Touch Judge 2: P. Marklove

Video Referee: J. Vella

Time Keeper: A. Creasey

