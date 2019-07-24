Hull KR hooker Tommy Lee confirms retirement with immediate effect

Hull Kingston Rovers hooker Tommy Lee has retired with immediate effect.

The hooker, 31, has made 14 appearances for the Robins this season but hasn’t featured since June.

Hull-born, the former Hull FC man also had stints at Crusaders, Wakefield, Huddersfield, London and Salford, where he was appointed as captain, before a move to St Helens.

He joined the Robins in 2018 and was due to be released at the end of the season, but has called time on his career following injury.

“Physically I have been struggling with niggles and I feel like I can’t perform each day like I would like to,” he said.

“I feel that it’s the right time to call it a day. I have played for almost 15 years at the top level and I’m very proud of that.

“I would like to thank everyone at Rovers for their support over the last two years and wish everyone the best.”