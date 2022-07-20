Hull KR lose more players to injury as Warrington Wolves welcome back prop

Hull KR will be without Shaun Kenny-Dowall and Dean Hadley for Friday’s trip to Warrington Wolves.

Both suffered injuries in last week’s win over Wakefield Trinity, with Kenny-Dowall suffering a neck injury and Hadley dislocating his shoulder.

The club are yet to put timescales on either injury but they drop out of a 21-man squad which shows three changes in total.

Zach Fishwick also drops out after playing in the past two games, with Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e, Charlie Cavanaugh and Connor Moore coming in.

Danny McGuire’s ravaged side is still missing Brad Takairangi (hamstring), Jordan Abdull (quad), Albert Vete (groin), Kane Linnett (bicep), Matty Storton (toe), Luis Johnson (pec), Tom Garratt (head), Frankie Halton (collarbone) and Dan Okoro (wrist).

Daryl Powell makes only one change to his Warrington squad as Kyle Amor returns from four weeks out with a hamstring injury.

He replaces Riley Dean, who failed a head injury assessment in last week’s defeat at Castleford Tigers.

The Wolves remain without Gareth Widdop (shoulder), Joe Philbin (knee) and Jack Hughes (shoulder).

Warrington Wolves v Hull Kingston Rovers – Halliwell Jones Stadium, Friday 8pm

Warrington: 1 Stefan Ratchford, 3 Peter Mata’utia, 5 Matty Ashton, 7 George Williams, 9 Daryl Clark, 11 Ben Currie, 12 Oliver Holmes, 14 Jason Clark, 15 Joe Bullock, 16 Danny Walker, 17 Matt Davis, 19 Robbie Mulhern, 20 James Harrison, 21 Greg Minikin, 22 Josh Thewlis, 23 Connor Wrench, 31 Tom Whitehead, 32 Kyle Amor, 33 Thomas Mikaele, 34 Jake Wardle, 35 Matty Nicholson.

Hull KR: 1 Lachlan Coote, 2 Ben Crooks, 5 Ryan Hall, 9 Matt Parcell, 10 George King, 14 Jez Litten, 16 Korbin Sims, 17 Elliot Minchella, 18 Jimmy Keinhorst, 19 Will Dagger, 20 Mikey Lewis, 21 Rowan Milnes, 22 Will Maher, 23 Ethan Ryan, 24 Sam Wood, 25 Greg Richards, 28 Will Tate, 29 Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e, 30 Charlie Cavanaugh, 31 Connor Moore, 36 Sam Royle.