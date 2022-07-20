Jake Connor set for early return as Hull FC make raft of squad changes for Castleford Tigers

Hull FC could welcome Jake Connor back from injury ahead of schedule after naming him in their 21-man squad for Friday’s visit of Castleford Tigers.

Connor has been out since early June with a knee injury and was expected to need at least several more weeks to recover, but the star fullback has been named in their squad among a total of six changes.

Brett Hodgson has Ligi Sao, Kane Evans, Jordan Johnstone and Connor Wynne all back from suspension, while Harvey Barron is also recalled.

Josh Griffin (quad) and Tevita Satae (ankle) miss out with injuries while Jamie Shaul drops out of the squad, along with youngsters Aidan Burrell, Charlie Severs and Lewis Martin.

Adam Swift (leg), Carlos Tuimavave (Achilles), Andre Savelio (knee), Manu Ma’u (hamstring), Joe Cator (Achilles), Ben McNamara (back) and Cameron Scott (groin) all remain unavailable for Hull.

Lee Radford makes two changes to his Castleford squad as he prepares for a first return to Hull since leaving the club.

Both are enforced as Niall Evalds misses out with the shoulder injury sustained in last week’s win over Warrington Wolves, while Cheyse Blair begins a two-match suspension.

The Tigers are still without Jordan Turner (shoulder), Jake Trueman, Nathan Massey, Callum McLelland and Ryan Hampshire (all knee) and the suspended Liam Watts.

Hull FC v Castleford Tigers – MKM Stadium, Friday 8pm

Hull FC: 1 Jake Connor, 5 Darnell McIntosh, 7 Luke Gale, 8 Ligi Sao, 9 Danny Houghton, 13 Jordan Lane, 14 Joe Lovodua, 16 Kane Evans, 17 Brad Fash, 20 Jack Brown, 21 Jordan Johnstone, 23 Connor Wynne, 25 Mitieli Vulikijapani, 27 Jacob Hookem, 30 Scott Taylor, 32 Harvey Barron, 34 Davy Litten, 35 Matty Laidlaw, 36 Jack Walker, 37 Josh Simm, 38 Ellis Longstaff.

Castleford: 2 Derrell Olpherts, 4 Jake Mamo, 5 Bureta Faraimo, 7 Danny Richardson, 9 Paul McShane, 10 George Lawler, 11 Kenny Edwards, 12 Adam Milner, 13 Joe Westerman, 15 George Griffin, 17 Mahe Fonua, 21 Alex Sutcliffe, 22 Daniel Smith, 23 Greg Eden, 25 Suaia Matagi, 28 Brad Martin, 29 Sam Hall, 31 Gareth O’Brien, 32 Cain Robb, 33 Jason Qareqare, 37 Alex Mellor.