Huddersfield Giants recall Louis Senior from Hull KR loan

Huddersfield Giants have recalled Louis Senior from his loan spell at Super League rivals Hull KR.

Earlier this month, the winger moved on loan for the rest of the season ahead of a permanent switch to the Robins in 2023.

But he has been recalled from East Yorkshire, without making an appearance, due to injuries at his parent club.

Huddersfield last week lost Jermaine McGillvary to a significant leg injury so Senior, who has only played four times this year while twin brother Innes has been a regular, has returned to the John Smith’s Stadium.

The 22-year-old has signed a two-year deal to play for Hull KR from next season.