Hull KR man has ban removed following new RFL disciplinary guidelines as six more players charged

FOLLOWING the confirmation of a new on-field sanctioning framework for 2025 – confirmation below of the charges and penalty points arising from incidents in fixtures over the last two weekends (January 25-26, and February 1-2).

This covers fixtures in the Betfred Challenge Cup and AB Sundecks 1895 Cup, as well as pre-season fixtures.

February 6 meeting (covering fixtures February 1-2):

Decarlo Tresise (Cornwall) – Opposition Rochdale – Grade C Dangerous Throw – Fine – Penalty Points 5 – Total Penalty Points 5

G

regg McNally (Rochdale Hornets) – Opposition Cornwall – Grade B Contrary Behaviour – Fine – Penalty Points 3 – Total Penalty Points 3

Declan O’Donnell (Rochdale Hornets) – Opposition Cornwall – Grade E Making Unnecessary Contact with a Player who is injured or may be injured – Refer to Tribunal

Jack Skelton (Newcastle Thunder) – Opposition North Wales – Grade A Shoulder Charge – N/A – Penalty Points 1 – Total Penalty Points 1

Harry Bowes (Keighley Cougars) – Opposition York Knights – Grade A Head Contact – N/A – Penalty Points 1 – Total Penalty Points 1

Jack Murchie (Huddersfield Giants) – Opposition Featherstone – Grade B Late contact on passer – Fine – Penalty Points 3 – Total Penalty Points 3

January 30 meeting (covering fixtures January 25-26):

Jeremiah Simbiken (Castleford Tigers) – Opposition Wakefield – Grade C Head Contact – Fine – Penalty Points 5 – Total Penalty Points 5

Eribe Doro (Hull KR) – Grade C Dangerous Contact – Opposition York Knights – Fine – Penalty Points 5 – Total Penalty Points 5

Jesse Dee (York Knights) – Grade A Dangerous Contact – Opposition Hull KR – N/A – Penalty Points 1 – Total Penalty Points 1