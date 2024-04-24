Hull KR prop Yusuf Aydin makes short-term loan move to Super League rivals

HULL FC have confirmed the loan signing of Yusuf Aydin from Hull KR.

The Turkish international prop joins the club on a short term loan to add further depth to the Black & Whites’ forward options.

The 23-year-old forward, who can play prop or loose-forward, marked 50 senior appearances recently after making his debut with hometown club Wakefield in 2020.

He has made two appearances this season for the Robins, as well as seven appearances in 2023.

Aydin will join up with the first-team squad today ahead of Sunday’s Betfred Super League Round 9 fixture against Leeds Rhinos.

He is the club’s second loan addition this week, following the loan signing of Ed Chamberlain which was confirmed yesterday, alongside the permanent addition of winger Tom Briscoe, who rejoins the club on an 18-month contract.

