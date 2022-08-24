Hull KR release Tom Garratt following long-term concussion issues

Hull KR have released prop Tom Garratt from the remainder of his contract “by mutual agreement”.

The forward has not played since suffering a concussion in the Robins’ victory over Warrington Wolves at the beginning of April.

Garratt has continued to suffer long-term symptoms since and been unable to return to full training.

The 28-year-old, who only joined the club from Dewsbury Rams ahead of this season, has now left Craven Park after a total of six competitive appearances.

“Tom leaves with the best wishes of everyone at the club,” said Hull KR in a statement.