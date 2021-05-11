Hull KR reveal new contract for Abdull

Hull Kingston Rovers have announced that Jordan Abdull has signed a three-year contract extension, keeping him in East Hull until the end of 2024.

An ever-present figure in the side since kicking off the 2021 Super League campaign, Abdull has played a key role this season as the Robins have sought to pull away from the relegation places.

So far this season halfback Abdul, 25, boasts six assists, two tries and one game-clinching field-goal and Rovers coach Tony Smith is confident that Rovers fans will see more of the same when they return to Hull College Craven Park.

“We’re trying to build and grow a successful club, not just immediately, but for the future,” says Smith.

“Players like Jordan and Jez (Litten), who we have previously signed, as well as some other guys coming through, are those you want to try and build around.

“We’ll still add and have some experienced players around those young guys. We are confident about their abilities and ambitions, and they see that this club is going to have success.

“It’s a shot in the arm for us all. They are the right sort of people for us to have for our long-term future, and they have the right sort of ambition, so they fit the bill and Jordan has worked really hard for that.

“It hasn’t been an easy road for Jordan; he has worked hard and fought through some tougher periods in his career. He has learned a lot along the way, and he is in the best spot he has been in for a long time physically and mentally. I’m delighted for Jordan and the club.

“It’s great to hear that he doesn’t want to go anywhere, and he wants to stay and be a part of the club. He wouldn’t do it unless he feels we are heading in the right direction, but also, we are all getting a bit impatient for that. We want to reach the highs we deserve, and he is part of that – we want it to all happen in the next few years.

“We are working really hard to put the right sort of team together and we have a lot of things going in the right direction at the moment, but we are certainly looking at our future as well.”